Discovered! Find Out How Dandruff Could Be The Cause Of Your Acne And How To Get Rid Of It

Photo culled from Lecachetspa.com

Dandruff, that very persistent and embarrassing irritant, is a very common scalp condition. And now to make things worse, the effect of dandruff is not just limited to your scalp. Research says dandruff can soon spread to other parts of your skin as well. The dry skin that you sometimes find near your eyebrows or around the nose area may not just be ‘dry skin’, it could, in fact, be facial dandruff.

So today, in our article, we’re going to tell you some truth about these heretofore taboo topics, and you can learn everything you ever wanted to know about how and where do the flakes spread, how to get rid of them at home, and if or when you should consult your doctor. Because if we don’t discuss the itchy and gross dandruff, we are not going to learn to deal with them, right? Read on to find out more.

How and Where Do The Flakes Spread?

The effects of dandruff on your skin depend on your skin type, whether you have dry or oily skin. Any reddish, greasy or dry and scaly skin between your eyebrows or in the corners of your nose or T-zone could be the result of dandruff. Also, if dandruff is not treated on time, you may experience greasy, scaly and slightly inflamed skin on the upper back and chest.

Another common skin condition that occurs from dandruff is itchy pimples. These may occur on the scalp and spread to the neck, hairline, upper back and chest. Appearance of crusty, red skin behind and on the ears is also a common side effect of dandruff.

How to Get Rid of Dandruff

Studies reveal that the causes and cure for dandruff are still not known to the medical world. Nevertheless, there are several ways which have proven to be effective in treating and preventing dandruff from recurring.

Dandruff treatment, if not done at an early stage, can lead to problems like scaly skin in the mid-brow, forehead, eyebrows, sides and corners of the nose and even on the chin. However, this is quite common and has effective treatments and cures.

What You Know and What You Should Do

Most people believe that dandruff and its effects can be treated by using a lot of soap or moisturizers. This is incorrect, as it will only end up worsening the situation.

A few facts: