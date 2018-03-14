Discovered! Find Out How Dandruff Could Be The Cause Of Your Acne And How To Get Rid Of It
Dandruff, that very persistent and embarrassing irritant, is a very common scalp condition. And now to make things worse, the effect of dandruff is not just limited to your scalp. Research says dandruff can soon spread to other parts of your skin as well. The dry skin that you sometimes find near your eyebrows or around the nose area may not just be ‘dry skin’, it could, in fact, be facial dandruff.
So today, in our article, we’re going to tell you some truth about these heretofore taboo topics, and you can learn everything you ever wanted to know about how and where do the flakes spread, how to get rid of them at home, and if or when you should consult your doctor. Because if we don’t discuss the itchy and gross dandruff, we are not going to learn to deal with them, right? Read on to find out more.
How and Where Do The Flakes Spread? The effects of dandruff on your skin depend on your skin type, whether you have dry or oily skin. Any reddish, greasy or dry and scaly skin between your eyebrows or in the corners of your nose or T-zone could be the result of dandruff. Also, if dandruff is not treated on time, you may experience greasy, scaly and slightly inflamed skin on the upper back and chest.
Another common skin condition that occurs from dandruff is itchy pimples. These may occur on the scalp and spread to the neck, hairline, upper back and chest. Appearance of crusty, red skin behind and on the ears is also a common side effect of dandruff.
How to Get Rid of Dandruff Studies reveal that the causes and cure for dandruff are still not known to the medical world. Nevertheless, there are several ways which have proven to be effective in treating and preventing dandruff from recurring.
Dandruff treatment, if not done at an early stage, can lead to problems like scaly skin in the mid-brow, forehead, eyebrows, sides and corners of the nose and even on the chin. However, this is quite common and has effective treatments and cures.
What You Know and What You Should Do Most people believe that dandruff and its effects can be treated by using a lot of soap or moisturizers. This is incorrect, as it will only end up worsening the situation.
A few facts:
In most of these cases, the skin becomes sensitive and requires gentle care.
Harsh soaps and frequent washing tends to make the skin scaly and irritated.
Acne or anti-aging products also further inflame the affected areas.
Excessive use of moisturizers will not work on the scales as this is not dried up skin but rashes caused due to dandruff.
Make sure you use mild products that do not irritate the skin in any way.
Using cleansers, which effectively control the yeast that causes dandruff, is one of the most preferred treatments.
Experts mostly suggest prescription sulfa antibiotic cleansers (if not allergic) or pyrithione zinc soaps.
Cure For Flakes on Ear, Face, Chest & Back Use non soap cleansers to clean the face once or twice a day.
Apply Ciclopirox or Ketoconazole cream, once daily for at least 2 to 4 weeks.
However, it’s advisable to consult your dermatologist to get the right treatment for your skin problems. Prescription treatments, in severe cases, can help you properly cure the problem under expert guidance. Keep your stress level low, cut down on the use of chemical products and eat healthily! Do let us know in the comments below if you have liked this post.
Apply Hydrocortisone cream twice daily for a couple of weeks.
Topical use of calcineurin inhibitors is also effective.
