Interesting Reasons You Should Visit the Millennium Park, Abuja

The Millennium park is considered the largest public park in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. It was inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the 4th of December 2003. The park is such an alluring and stunning location, beautifully conceived and designed by the Italian architect Manfredi Nicoletti. It is no surprise that it has quickly become one of the main attractions in Abuja and one of the must-see places in Nigeria. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 interesting reasons you should visit the Millennium park this season.

Take Advantage of the Spectacular View for Photo Shoot Sessions

The park has some of the best views that you could ever imagine. Its landscape is made up of a lush green field with corridors and walkways and fountains bubbling beautifully at virtually every corner. In addition to this, the park also has a very traditional and rigid Italian Style Garden Layout with a rectilinear path as its entrance that is completely paved with Roman white travertine. The path layout is based on a trident geometry separated by huge polygonal pools, and the roads are crossed by a series of multi-coloured bushes going from yellow to red with a very particular wave-like course. Amazing right? And it’s even better when all that is captured by a camera or in a photograph. It provides a perfect setting to liven your photos and photo shoot sessions.

Admire the Park’s Vegetation and Wildlife

The Millennium Park is the largest park in Abuja that covers an area of 32 hectares. A section of the park, which is reserved, is made up of beautiful untouched nature and stunning vegetation and wildlife. There you can find a system of terraces at different levels containing some of Nigeria’s mountain vegetation, savanna, deciduous forest, rainforest and brushwood as well as greenhouses for butterflies and tropical birds. It is such a great setting to admire and relax in by yourself or with friends and family.

Explore the Greenhouses for Butterflies and Tropical Birds

The side of the park with the greenhouses for butterflies and tropical birds is perfectly open for visitors to explore and admire the butterflies and different bird species available at the park. If you’re a nature lover, it’s even all the more better for you.

Enjoy Picnic Dates and Events with Family and Friends

With all the stunning landscape, luscious vegetation and beautiful wildlife to explore and admire, the millennium park is a great destination for picnic dates with family and friends. It provides a beautiful, suitable setting for such dates, it has swings, slides and obstacles, and is such ideal location for children to play and lovers to have some alone time.