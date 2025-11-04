Video: "I could even smoke wee with the Bible” — Pastor Lord Kenya

Lord Kenya

Former Ghanaian hip-hop star turned evangelist, Lord Kenya, has shared a deeply emotional account of his past struggles with drug addiction, describing how divine intervention rescued him from a life of chaos and self-destruction.

Speaking during a recent sermon, the “Sika Baa” hitmaker revealed that during his time in the music industry, he was consumed by a severe addiction to drugs and lived recklessly without direction or purpose.

“I used to smoke ntampi (weed) like my life depended on it. At a point, I could even smoke wee with the Bible,” he confessed, drawing gasps from the congregation.

He admitted that his actions were rooted in ignorance and arrogance, believing that he could live without consequence.

“There was a time I could go to embassies with canes, threatening to beat people. That’s how lost I was. Everything that’s happening to me now is purely by the grace of God,” Lord Kenya testified.

The former artist reflected on how his lifestyle nearly destroyed him before he experienced a dramatic turnaround through God’s mercy. Now a full-time preacher, he said his transformation was not the result of human effort but of divine grace.

Lord Kenya also used his story to caution the youth and fellow believers about the dangers of keeping the wrong company, warning that negative influences can lead to ruin.

“Be careful of the kind of friends you move with. Some will push you into destruction before you realize it,” he advised.

Once celebrated for his dominance in Ghana’s hiplife scene, Lord Kenya now dedicates his life to preaching the gospel, using his past as a testimony of redemption and the transformative power of faith.