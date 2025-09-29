ModernGhana logo
I’m proud of my divorce – Bolanle Ninalowo

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo has strongly fired back at a blogger over claims that he apologised to his ex-wife, Bunmi, for infidelity and neglect.

The post, shared by influencer Yeye_kudi_courtroom, alleged that the actor admitted to past mistakes. But Ninalowo quickly dismissed it as “nonsense,” lashing out in the comments and making it clear he has no regrets.

“You must be a mad human to post this nonsense! … I have been separated and divorced since September 2023 & proudly bold of it,” he wrote.

Ninalowo and Bunmi married in 2007, separated in 2019, reconciled in 2021, but officially ended things in 2023. They share two children, Aaliyah and Morakinyo.

His fiery response has since sparked mixed reactions online.

