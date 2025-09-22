Shatta Wale’s 'street crown' tipped for Grammy recognition

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale’s latest track, Street Crown, is being hailed as a musical masterpiece worthy of Grammy consideration. Far from just another release, the song has been praised for its emotional depth, flawless production, and overall artistry, drawing acclaim from music technologists, sound engineers, and critics both locally and internationally.

Among those championing the track is Ghanaian producer Kofi Boachie Ansah, popularly known as BeatMenace, who was recently recognized by the Recording Academy for his contribution to Antonio Vergara’s The Fury. He commended Shatta Wale’s production skills and creative versatility, noting the song’s balance, clarity, and emotional sensitivity.

Within the music industry, Street Crown has quickly gained traction, receiving rave reviews and winning over fans. Its world-class mixing, arrangement, and powerful delivery have been highlighted as qualities often favored by Grammy voters.

Industry watchers say that with the right promotion and global exposure, Street Crown could propel Shatta Wale to the international recognition and accolades he has long deserved.