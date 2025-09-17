ModernGhana logo
‘Let's unite and promote each other’s movies’ — Martha Ankomah urges Ghanaian industry players

WED, 17 SEP 2025
Actress Martha Ankomah has urged colleagues in Ghana’s movie industry to unite and support each other’s work to boost the sector’s growth.

She said the industry continues to suffer from divisions that make it difficult for projects to reach wider audiences.

According to her, collaboration and mutual promotion can reduce dependence on traditional media while expanding the market for Ghanaian films.

Speaking at the National Film Dialogue on Tuesday, September 16, the award-winning actress pointed to Nigeria’s movie industry as a model of collective effort.

“If there’s a way they can unite all of us, because I see a lot of divisions in our industry… when someone is doing a project, all of us can come on board to post it, to move it up there,” she said.

The celebrated thespian noted that the wide social media following of many actors can be used to push premieres and releases without relying solely on radio or television.

“All of us are on social media, and some of us have a lot of following… if there’s a way all of us can come on board to push our projects, it will help our industry to grow. That is what the Nigerians are doing. And we can do it,” she stated.

