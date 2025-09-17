I would love to be in at least one Hollywood movie — Van Vicker 

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has disclosed that one of his biggest dreams is to feature in a Hollywood production.

He believes appearing in at least one international film would be a major milestone in his over two-decade career.

The multiple award-winning actor, known across Ghana and Nigeria, shared this aspiration in an interview on Accra-based TV3 on Monday, September 15.

“I would love to be in at least one Hollywood movie. That will be awesome,” he said.

Van Vicker revealed that his journey to stardom began in the media long before he became a household name in film.

He worked with TV3’s entertainment department in the late 1990s, hosting shows including Gold Blast, which later evolved into the popular Music Music programme.

“I was with the entertainment department. I came in as a presenter, starting as a production assistant and later stepping in as a host whenever my colleague wasn’t around,” he recalled.

His first brush with acting came by chance when a film crew on the TV3 premises needed someone to speak French in a scene.

“I think it was either 1998 or 1999. They were filming in the car park and I was passing by after lunch. They needed an extra to speak French to the main character, and I did it spontaneously. That was my very first role,” he narrated.