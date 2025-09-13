ModernGhana logo
No grinding zone: Kofi Kinaata’s London show sparks buzz after curvy lady’s attempt

SAT, 13 SEP 2025

Ghanaian highlife and rap sensation Kofi Kinaata gave fans in London a night to remember — but it wasn’t just his music that made headlines.

During his recent performance, a bold lady in a mini skirt tried to grind on him on stage, and the “Things Fall Apart” hitmaker’s reaction has since gone viral.

While entertaining the packed audience with his hit songs, a curvy female fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to dance seductively on the rapper. To the surprise of many, Kinaata quickly stepped aside, refusing to engage in the suggestive dance. His calm but firm snub sent the crowd into a frenzy, with cheers and laughter echoing through the venue.

Clips of the incident have sparked massive reactions online. Some praised Kinaata for showing discipline and professionalism, saying his move proved that he respects himself and his brand. Others joked that the rapper may have “missed an opportunity,” but most agreed that his decision reflected the maturity he is known for.

Kofi Kinaata has always projected a clean image in the industry, often avoiding controversies that derail many artistes. His reaction in London only reinforced his reputation as a principled performer who prioritizes his craft over distractions.

Watch the video below:

Odartey Lamptey

Entertainment journalist, Blogger, and industry critic. Follow him on Instagram x Twitter @odartey_gh.Page: odartey-lamptey

