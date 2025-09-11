Lil Win demands GHS1 million from TV station over unauthorized airing of ‘A Country Called Ghana’

Kumawood actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is demanding GHS1 million in compensation from Nsawam-based Abrempong TV over what he describes as the illegal broadcast of his latest movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Through his lawyers, NEXLAW, the actor’s production company, Weezy Empire, served a cease-and-desist notice on the station for repeatedly airing the film without permission.

The lawyers stressed that the station’s conduct amounted to copyright infringement and had caused significant commercial losses to their client.

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to several broadcasts of the above-mentioned film on your television station without any authorization, license or consent, an act which has been further confirmed by several individuals with video evidence. This unauthorized act amounts to a blatant infringement of our client’s copyright under the laws of Ghana,” the legal notice stated.

According to the lawyers, the station has violated both the economic and moral rights of Weezy Empire.

The letter also instructed Abrempong TV to stop any further airing of the film or any future Weezy Empire productions without consent.

“That you pay an amount of One Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,000,000.00) as compensation for the unauthorized use, broadcast and infringement of our client’s copyright in the film,” the notice demanded.

The lawyers gave Abrempong TV a 14-day ultimatum to comply, after which they said they would have no option but to initiate a legal action.