"Smoking is a bad habit" — Fameye advises fans

Fameye

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has issued a strong piece of advice to his fans and Ghanaians, urging them to quit smoking.

In a recent post on his social media wall, the "Praise" hitmaker simply stated: "Smoking is a bad habit."

Though brief, the message carried a powerful warning against the dangers of smoking and its impact on one's health and lifestyle. Smoking is widely known to have devastating health effects, including damaging the lungs, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and various cancers, and weakening the immune system.

The habit also shortens life expectancy and causes long-term addiction due to nicotine dependence. Beyond health risks, smoking contributes to financial strain and second-hand smoke endangers non-smokers, including children and family members.

Fameye, who is admired for his inspirational songs and socially conscious lyrics, has consistently used his platform to encourage positivity, healthy living, and personal growth.

His latest call adds to the growing number of public figures using their influence to discourage harmful habits among the youth.