"Anyone who cursed Daddy Lumba to die will not leave up to 40 years unless they apologize" — Vim Lady fires Kevin Taylor

Vim Lady, Daddy Lumba and Kelvin Taylor

Vim Lady, a well-known Ghanaian media figure, has taken aim at controversial American journalist Kevin Taylor for his comments on the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba.

Kevin Taylor had reportedly claimed that Daddy Lumba would "die like an antelope" and that, in spite of his notoriety and power, he had made no significant contributions to Ghana.

Vim Lady lambasted Kevin Taylor for what she called a "disgraceful and insensitive" remark made before the musician's passing on her show.

She added that those who cursed his death will not live up to his age and might not even live to 40 before they die unless they apologize.

She went on to say that rather than spewing "heartless and reckless" remarks, the works of Ghanaian legends should be honored, particularly during a time of grief.

"Lumba provided Ghanaians with eternal music, joy, and cultural pride, even if he did not construct schools or hospitals. That is a national treasure in and of itself," she said.

Vim Lady also cautioned that casting curses on the deceased, particularly well-known people who made millions of people happy, could have spiritual repercussions.

After a prolonged illness, Daddy Lumba, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away at the Bank Hospital in Accra on Saturday, July 26, 2025.