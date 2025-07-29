ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 29 Jul 2025 Industry News

"Anyone who cursed Daddy Lumba to die will not leave up to 40 years unless they apologize" — Vim Lady fires Kevin Taylor

Vim Lady, Daddy Lumba and Kelvin TaylorVim Lady, Daddy Lumba and Kelvin Taylor

Vim Lady, a well-known Ghanaian media figure, has taken aim at controversial American journalist Kevin Taylor for his comments on the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba.

Kevin Taylor had reportedly claimed that Daddy Lumba would "die like an antelope" and that, in spite of his notoriety and power, he had made no significant contributions to Ghana.

Vim Lady lambasted Kevin Taylor for what she called a "disgraceful and insensitive" remark made before the musician's passing on her show.

She added that those who cursed his death will not live up to his age and might not even live to 40 before they die unless they apologize.

She went on to say that rather than spewing "heartless and reckless" remarks, the works of Ghanaian legends should be honored, particularly during a time of grief.

"Lumba provided Ghanaians with eternal music, joy, and cultural pride, even if he did not construct schools or hospitals. That is a national treasure in and of itself," she said.

Vim Lady also cautioned that casting curses on the deceased, particularly well-known people who made millions of people happy, could have spiritual repercussions.

After a prolonged illness, Daddy Lumba, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away at the Bank Hospital in Accra on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Minority NPP accuses government of claiming credit for NPP’s debt relief gains Minority NPP accuses government of claiming credit for NPP’s debt relief gains

17 minutes ago

Minority blames government for dollar shortages, warns of deepening business crisis Minority blames government for dollar shortages, warns of deepening business cri...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: I was genuinely happy when I heard Daddy Lumba is dead — Big Akwes VIDEO: "I was genuinely happy when I heard Daddy Lumba is dead" — Big Akwes

2 hours ago

High Court orders Police to release alleged stolen BMW 740D records in NSB trial, rejects other defence requests High Court orders Police to release alleged stolen BMW 740D records in NSB trial...

2 hours ago

Government set to announce new cocoa price — But cedi strength could keep a lid on it Government set to announce new cocoa price — But cedi strength could keep a lid ...

2 hours ago

DVLA rolls out digital ‘DP’ stickers to replace aluminium plates from August 1 DVLA rolls out digital ‘DP’ stickers to replace aluminium plates from August 1

3 hours ago

Group photograph National Asset Management Committee inaugurated to trace and account state asset...

3 hours ago

Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng, a senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, NDC won power through deception – KTU lecturer Dr. Fokuo

3 hours ago

Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus Mahama wanted to help Lumba before his death – A-Plus

4 hours ago

Over 97,000 students reimbursed under ‘No Fees Stress’ policy — Kwakye Ofosu Over 97,000 students reimbursed under ‘No Fees Stress’ policy — Kwakye Ofosu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line