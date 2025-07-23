ModernGhana logo
Tourism: ‘Let’s tell the best about Ghana while fixing the challenges’ — Rex Omar

Art & Culture Ghanaian musician and Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo
WED, 23 JUL 2025
Ghanaian musician and Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo

Ghanaian musician and Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has urged Ghanaians to project the best of the country to the world while addressing its developmental challenges.

He believes that telling Ghana’s story from a positive perspective is key to attracting tourists and investors, even as efforts continue to tackle issues such as poor infrastructure and sanitation.

Mr. Omar made the call on Accra-based TV3’s Showbiz 360 while speaking about the vision behind the Black Star Experience, the government’s flagship tourism and cultural initiative.

“We have our challenges, but nowhere is heaven. Nowhere in the world is heaven. I mean, when you’re going to the market, no matter how dirty your house is, you put on your best clothes. That’s how you want the world to see you,” he said.

He explained that other countries, including global tourism hubs, also deal with internal problems but choose to project their best image.

“You go to places even in the United States, and you won’t believe you’re in America, but they won’t show that on television. So we have to learn how to tell our stories our own way. We package the best of Ghana and put it out there whilst we find solutions to deal with our challenges,” Mr. Omar added.

The Black Star Experience, he said, will complement President John Mahama’s Big Push Agenda to address infrastructure deficits and position Ghana as a preferred destination for tourism and investment.

The Black Star Experience was launched on May 1, as part of efforts to position Ghana as Africa’s premier destination for culture, arts, and tourism.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

