Ghana declines proposed state visit by South African President over xenophobic attacks

The Government of Ghana has reportedly declined a request for a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing growing concerns over recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa that have targeted Ghanaian nationals.

According to Daily Graphic diplomatic sources in Accra and Pretoria, the decision was prompted by a fresh wave of anti-foreigner violence in parts of South Africa, which has forced the repatriation of about 1,000 Ghanaians. An additional 900 Ghanaian nationals have reportedly registered with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation as fears over their safety continue to mount.

The attacks also claimed the life of a Ghanaian national, Bashiru Isak, 40, who was fatally shot in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on June 30, 2026, during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to escalating xenophobic violence.

A diplomatic source in South Africa told the Daily Graphic that the Ghanaian government was deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of its citizens and considered it inappropriate to proceed with a high-level state visit under the prevailing circumstances.

A separate source in Ghana also confirmed the decision, stressing that protecting Ghanaians abroad remains a non-negotiable priority for the government.

According to the source, authorities were equally mindful of the security implications surrounding a possible visit by President Ramaphosa, noting that the prevailing tensions could provoke hostile public sentiment.

The source explained that Ghana had formally communicated its position to the South African government and urged it to take decisive measures to halt the xenophobic attacks, bring perpetrators to justice and guarantee the safety of Ghanaian nationals before any future state visit could be considered.

Despite the development, the source emphasised that diplomatic relations between Ghana and South Africa remain cordial and that the decision should not be interpreted as a deterioration in bilateral ties.

Background

The latest attacks have triggered renewed concern over the safety of foreign nationals living in South Africa, where periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence have occurred over the years.

Following the recent unrest, the Government of Ghana strongly condemned the killing of Bashiru Isak, describing it as a senseless act of violence and calling for a full, transparent and expedited investigation to ensure those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently instructed the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to lodge an official protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and file a formal complaint with the South African Police Service. An autopsy was also conducted on the deceased at the request of the Ghanaian government, while arrangements are underway to repatriate his body for burial.

Ghana has further called on the South African authorities to enhance security for Ghanaian nationals living in affected communities and has reiterated its expectation that South Africa will fulfil its international obligation to protect the lives, rights and dignity of all foreign nationals within its territory.

The government has also maintained a formal petition before the African Union Commission over recurring xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa and has urged the continental body to treat the matter with urgency.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has begun registering Ghanaians who wish to return home, with more than 900 people signing up for evacuation. The government has indicated that arrangements for the evacuation exercise will be announced once logistical preparations are completed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has meanwhile advised Ghanaians who choose to remain in South Africa to avoid high-risk areas, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the High Commission as efforts continue through diplomatic and consular channels to safeguard their welfare.

-With files from Daily Graphic