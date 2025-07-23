ModernGhana logo
Highlife music can never die; it’s been rebranded as Afrobeats — Rex Omar

Highlife News
WED, 23 JUL 2025
Ghanaian singer and Presidential Staffer for the Black Stars Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo

Ghanaian singer and Presidential Staffer for the Black Stars Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, insists Highlife music is still alive and vibrant.

For years, music lovers and analysts have expressed concern that the genre, seen as a core part of Ghana’s identity, is slowly fading from the music scene.

But speaking on an Accra-based television station, Rex Omar argued that Highlife has not disappeared but has instead evolved and been rebranded as Afrobeats.

“Highlife music can never die. By the close of this year, I believe efforts are being made to make Highlife a heritage genre. It is up to us as Ghanaians to delve into what Highlife truly is and put emphasis on it. Most of the songs you hear today called Afrobeats are actually Highlife,” he said.

He added that the perceived decline of the genre is because industry players have not been intentional about promoting it globally as Ghana’s unique sound.

“It seems to be fading because we haven’t been deliberate about it. People play Highlife and call it by different names. That’s one of the reasons the Black Stars Experience exists—to reclaim our identity,” Rex Omar noted.

Highlife is a genre that blends traditional African musical elements, particularly from Akan and Kpanlogo traditions, with Western instruments and styles such as jazz.

It is characterized by its danceable rhythms, jazzy horns, and guitar riffs, often paired with storytelling lyrics and themes.

