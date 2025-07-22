"It was over $15,000" – Fameye reveals cost of his performance at TGMA

Fameye

Ghanaian singer Fameye has disclosed that he spent over $15,000 on his performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM, the "Praise" hitmaker revealed that the hefty amount went into various aspects of his performance, emphasizing the value he places on delivering quality to fans.

According to Fameye, the investment covered costumes for himself and the performers who joined him on stage, payments to the art director, and other key contributors behind the scenes.

“We spent over $15,000. I didn’t want to come and just perform — I wanted to give an experience,” he explained.

Fameye’s TGMA performance was widely praised for its creativity, stagecraft, and emotional depth. He joined several other artists who took the stage at the prestigious awards night, which celebrated the best of Ghanaian music.