I get support in the industry because I am supportive — Efya

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, EfyaGhanaian singer and songwriter, Efya

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya, says she enjoys strong support in the entertainment industry because she also offers the same to her colleagues.

“I do believe that I get the support from everybody because I’m very supportive. So I believe that if you want it, you have to give it,” she said.

The award-winning artiste, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, made this known during an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV’s State of Affairs on Friday, May 9.

Her comments come amid longstanding concerns about the lack of support for female artistes, which many say prevents them from competing fairly with their male counterparts.

Efya, however, pointed out that the situation is improving as Ghana’s entertainment industry now has more established structures to guide young talents.

“I think that there are a lot of things now being put together to make that happen. Little, little communities are being built in their own special way to guide the upcoming and younger ones, so that they probably won’t go through what we went through.

“And there are more established structures now, so you’re not as lost as we used to be. I think there’s a clearer path right now — if you stick to the routine and the structure you’ve been given, success may be assured, especially if you’re consistent, disciplined and ready to do the hard work,” she said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

