Delete ‘Welcome to Africa’ or face legal action — Alabaster Box accuses Medikal of illegally sampling ‘Akwaaba’

THU, 10 APR 2025
Renowned Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz as Medikal, has been accused of copyright infringement by veteran Ghanaian music group Alabaster Box over his newly released single Welcome to Africa.

In a formal legal notice dated April 8, and addressed to Medikal, the group, through their legal representatives, Sustineri Attorneys, alleged that the artiste sampled their hit song Akwaaba without permission.

According to the group, the infringement occurs “specifically at the beginning of your song in 10 seconds, in great detail and similarity.”

They added that the actions amount to the creation of a “derivative work” of their intellectual property.

The lawyers have thus demanded that Medikal withdraw the song from all media platforms, cease all performances and marketing of the track, and terminate any related contracts.

They also asked for a detailed revenue account from the song and a list of all individuals or entities who have received copies.

Failure to comply, the notice warned, would result in legal action, including an injunction against the song’s distribution and a demand for damages.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

