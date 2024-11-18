African-American actress Queen Nina honored with Nigerian royal title

Queen Nina Womack, a Los Angeles-based African-American arts and culture professional, humanitarian, and food security activist, was honored with the title of Igbo Chief in Imo State, Nigeria.

Queen Womack was installed by His Royal Majesty Eze E.C. Okeke, Chairman of the Southeast Council and Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, in recognition of her contributions to the improvement of the lives of the people of the community.

According to a press release issued by Transmedia 360 in Los Angeles, United States (U.S.), she has also been crowned a Development Queen in Ghana, underscoring her growing influence in connecting global communities through the arts, cultural diplomacy, global trade, and community development.

“My journey toward embracing my African lineage changed my life, liberated me mentally, and gave me purpose. When I was young, I grew up ashamed of who I was from watching Shirley Temple movies and painful films like 'Roots,” Queen Womack said.

“But once I learned the truth about Africa, I developed self-pride and began to educate others about Africa’s diversity and its impact on the world,” she observed.

The instalment of Queen Womack as Igbo Chief and Development Queen highlights her dedication to servant leadership driven by compassion for under-served communities.

In Los Angeles, she co-chairs the Black and African Heritage Subcommittee for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and contributes to mental health services for both African-Americans and African migrants.

She owns Transmedia 360, a company that creates arts-based programs that address racial trauma and promote cultural healing. Transmedia 360 operates in Los Angeles and Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, where it undertakes video production, event management services, branding, and marketing campaigns.

Recently, Transmedia 360 has linked America's Hollywood to Nigeria's Nollywood. Queen Womack was appointed as the U.S. Chapter President of the Association of Movie Practitioners and Social Media Influencers, Nollywood (AMPSOMI). She plans to leverage this role to amplify African storytelling, challenge prejudices and dispel stereotypes, and redefine the global perceptions and conceptions about Africa in positive perspectives.

As a humanitarian, Queen Womack provides holistic wellness and food security services, distributing groceries to thousands of families annually through her public health organization, Let’s Be Whole. Her transformational journey from overcoming struggles in South Los Angeles to impacting global communities exemplifies the story of the Phoenix bird rising from the ashes to attaining her current achievements.

A gifted child actor and model from South Los Angels, she faced the harsh realities of growing up in an environment with gangs, drugs, and poverty and overcame the adversities. She struggled with a lost sense of identity which was influenced by negative media portrayals of people with African heritage. But her outlook was transformed in college when an African-American History class revealed Africa's richness, sparking her lifelong quest and passion to champion the cause of the continent through her artistic and humanistic talents.

Her long career spans film, theater, cultural festivals, workshops, and public health. Today, Queen Womack is an accomplished actress, multimedia producer, and cultural ambassador who is committed to the empowerment of Africa and its Diaspora through the arts, development, and wellness.