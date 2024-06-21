ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I sell rice alongside my music business to survive - Rapper Trigmatic

Industry News I sell rice alongside my music business to survive - Rapper Trigmatic
FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Trigmatic shared a surprising revelation: he sells rice alongside his music to make ends meet.

Speaking as a panel member at the recent West Africa Music and Arts Festival, on the topic "Where’s the Money and How to Survive in the Music Industry," Trigmatic addressed the financial struggles that many musicians face, especially in their later years.

During the panel discussion, Trigmatic emphasized the importance of having a side business. "For me, I have a side business," he stated, acknowledging that diversifying income streams is crucial for financial stability. He advised fellow musicians to "cut their coat according to their size," stressing the need for realistic lifestyle choices and prudent financial management.

Trigmatic highlighted the differences in lifestyle and public perception between himself and other top musicians, such as Sarkodie. "I can walk out and buy food for myself, but Sarkodie might not be able to do the same," he explained, noting that the pressures of maintaining a certain image can lead to financial difficulties for some artists.

He encouraged Ghanaian musicians not to shy away from exploring other investments and business ventures. "For me, I sell rice," Trigmatic said, urging artists to embrace alternative income sources despite potential criticism from fans.

"Some music lovers can discourage you and say your music career is not going well because you are now selling rice," he acknowledged but insisted that such ventures are essential for long-term financial sustainability.

Trigmatic's candid discussion at the festival sheds light on the often unseen financial realities of the music industry, offering valuable advice to fellow artists on navigating their careers sustainably.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

I’m proud of my age and experience – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang replies critics I’m proud of my age and experience – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang replies critics

35 minutes ago

Bole: NPP’s Savannah Regional Vice Chairman, one other allegedly brutalised by soldiers over galamsey Bole: NPP’s Savannah Regional Vice Chairman, one other allegedly brutalised by s...

52 minutes ago

Work on Nungua Interchange project back on track Work on Nungua Interchange project back on track

53 minutes ago

Edward Ennin, Former Obuasi East NPP MP How can you be president if you are afraid to choose a running mate? — Former NP...

1 hour ago

School feeding caterers threaten protest over unpaid arrears School feeding caterers threaten protest over unpaid arrears

2 hours ago

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Implement sustainable funding mechanism to prevent continuous indebtedness to WA...

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Presidency cannot be given to those who have been at the epicentre of our disast...

2 hours ago

NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah Vote for Bawumia to enhance the lives of future generations — Ahiagbah to Ghanai...

2 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary Leadership paralysis has left Ghana in disarray; Mahama offers hope — Fifi Kwete...

2 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 elections crucial for Ghana’s renewal — Fifi Kwetey

Just in....
body-container-line