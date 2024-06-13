Am doing better now as compared to me under Shatta Movement militants - Natty Lee

LISTEN

Ghanaian musician William Addy, popularly known as Natty Lee, has hinted at being good now and living a good life as a solo artist as compared to his old days when he used to be part of the Shatta Movement Militants group.

Speaking to Djqwequ on Ahomka 99.5 FM in Elmina, the former SM militant member narrated that he has achieved a lot of things and is doing well financially, doing a lot of work alone with less pressure as compared to his former self.

He added that working under Shatta Wale was a good experience, and he always worked hard on his own, which helped him when he left the group.

“When I was part of the Shatta Movement Militants group, I wasn’t getting much money, but now there are a lot of achievements to my credit and I am doing well financially. It was a great moment working with Shatta, but financially, I wasn’t making much money as of now. Right now, I can boast a lot of things,” he stated.

He ended by stating that he is running his own record label.

“I now have my own record label, shoot my music videos with less pressure, travel a lot, and do side businesses as well. I am my own boss now,” he emphasised.