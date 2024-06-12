I’ll return on stage even if I have to talk with my hands - Celine Dion

Renowned Canadian singer Celine Dion has vowed that her battle with stiff person syndrome will not stop her from performing again.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, the 56-year-old singer promised to resume live performances even if it meant crawling to the stage and using her hands to communicate.

“I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” Dion affirmed in the interview.

The interview was released ahead of her documentary "I Am: Celine Dion," which will debut on Amazon Prime on June 25.

“I am Celine Dion, and today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to and I miss it,” said the Grammy-winning artist behind hits like "My Heart Will Go On."

Dion first revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. The condition causes muscle stiffness in the torso, arms, and legs, with noise or emotional stress triggering spasms.

She disclosed that she had been battling the syndrome in secret for 17 years, experiencing symptoms since 2008. The singer described her condition as feeling like she’s “being strangled,” suffering from cramps and even breaking ribs.

In May of last year, Dion canceled a series of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, stating she was not strong enough to tour.

When asked about her ability to return to the stage, Dion told Vogue France she “can’t answer that” at this time.

Throughout her decades-long career, Celine Dion has sold over 250 million albums.