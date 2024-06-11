ModernGhana logo
I didn’t want to have an awkward face — Akwaboah explains reason he wiped his lips after kissing bride

TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr. has addressed the wave of mockery and criticism following his wedding ceremony, particularly regarding his decision to wipe his lips after kissing his bride.

He clarified that this gesture was not meant to imply that he did not enjoy the kiss, as some have suggested.

Instead, he explained that he simply wanted to avoid having his face look awkward, as lipstick can sometimes smear after a kiss.

"Nobody marries their enemies. That's the choice I made, and I'm happy about it," he said in an interview on The Delay Show, which aired on June 8, 2024 monitored by ModernGhana News.

He continued, "I have performed at many wedding ceremonies. I have noticed that after the bride and groom kiss, the groom would have lipstick all over his lips. So, I didn't clean because of what people were saying out there; I cleaned because I knew her lipstick would be all over my lips. So, for my face not to look awkward, I had to clean it."

Some had suggested that the gesture meant Akwaboah was not into the lady he had chosen to marry.

Akwaboah Jnr wedded his 28-year-old partner, Theresa, in May.

Akwaboah was clad in a white kaftan, while his bride shone in traditional kente attire, both radiating elegance and poise.

Prominent attendees included Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV, actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and her husband Nana Agyemang Badu, and the chief of Kunsu.

Gideon Afful Amoako
