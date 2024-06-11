LISTEN

Ghanaian artiste Akwaboah has addressed the public criticism of his wife, Theresa's demeanour during their wedding, which has garnered considerable attention online.

Akwaboah defended his wife, stating that there was nothing wrong with her publicly reprimanding her younger sister for inappropriate behaviour, which sparked reactions on social media.

He emphasised that outsiders cannot dictate his wife's public conduct and disagreed with those criticising her.

He expressed admiration for his wife's strong character, which he finds beneficial in certain situations in life.

During an interview on The Delay Show, host Deloris Frimpong Manso asked, "There were rumours at your wedding that your wife was glaring at someone, suggesting she's quite stern. Did you notice this?"

Akwaboah reacted, "Yes, I noticed, but I found it endearing. Would you appreciate being controlled? It was her sister whom she glared at for sitting improperly. I cherish her toughness. Sometimes, life requires a strong, resolute partner."

He made these remarks following criticisms directed at his wife for her strict demeanour during their wedding ceremony.

Akwaboah Jr. and his 28-year-old bride Theresa tied the knot in May.

Distinguished guests included Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her spouse Nana Ansah Kwao IV, actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and her husband Nana Agyemang Badu, and the chief of Kunsu.