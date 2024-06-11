Oboy Siki [right] and Late Bob Santo

LISTEN

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has shared a harrowing experience he had after smoking marijuana for the first time.

He recounted that during a trip to Salaga with the late comedian Bob Santo for a performance, he was enticed to try marijuana.

"I almost lost my mind after smoking marijuana for the first time. It was just a small quantity. The late Bob Santo, Bob Lee, Kweku Yeboah, Abeiku Santana, and others were in Salaga for an event.

"When it was time for them to perform, I went to call them and found them smoking weed. So I asked them to let me try it, and they agreed," he explained in a video posted by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

Oboy Siki described a terrifying ordeal where he could not stop laughing and lost awareness of his surroundings after smoking.

The actor disclosed that Bob Santo intervened, noticing his condition and instructing him to stay in a vehicle until the event was over.

"After smoking for a while, when I got on stage, I began seeing people with animal heads. I laughed uncontrollably at everything said to me.

“Santo realized what was happening and had me sit in the car. I was unaware of anything until the next day," he added.

Listen to him in the video below (from 5:48’):