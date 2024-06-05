ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 Industry News

I’ll sue you if you don’t sue Chatter House — Captain Smart ‘threatens’ Shatta Wale

Captain Smart left and Shatta WaleCaptain Smart [left] and Shatta Wale
LISTEN

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart has admonished dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, urging him to take legal action against Chatter House, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

This is in reaction to DJ Black playing several of Shatta Wale’s hit songs during the jam session at the recent awards event.

The inclusion of tracks such as “Hosanna,” “Dancehall King,” “Shatta City,” and “Ayoo” sparked mixed reactions from Shatta Movement fans and the general public.

Many found it contradictory for Chatter House to feature Shatta Wale’s music, considering the artiste’s previous withdrawal from the awards scheme and the alleged history of conflicts between him and the organizers.

Captain Smart, in his commentary on the matter, criticized Chatter House for what he perceived as hypocrisy and inconsistency.

He argued that if Shatta Wale has been banned from participating in the awards, his music should not have been played at the event.

“Charterhouse claimed to have banned Shatta Wale, the god of Ghanaian music, yet his songs blared at the TGMAs. It’s evident they can’t do without him. While other tunes failed to move the crowd, Shatta’s tracks had everyone on their feet. Shatta, if you don’t sue Charterhouse, I will sue you,” he asserted.

Captain Smart further criticized the influence of foreign interests, particularly Nigerians, on Ghana’s entertainment industry.

He pointed out the frequent awarding of the Best African Artiste accolade to Nigerian artistes as an example.

“We have allowed people, especially foreigners, to be doing all sorts of things in this country. They award who they deem fit. Just imagine that they give the Best African Artiste award to Nigerians all the time,” he lamented.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: NDC is Ghanas only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor Election 2024: NDC is Ghana’s only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor

21 minutes ago

Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG

21 minutes ago

NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain injuries NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain inj...

21 minutes ago

DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8 #DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

2 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

3 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

3 hours ago

Aerial view of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Holy Spirit Cathedral seeks GHS6.5 million to renovate 67-year-old edifice

3 hours ago

NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' legacy, contributions NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' le...

4 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Continue to standing up against EC's bias and manipulation - Lecturer urges NDC

Just in....
body-container-line