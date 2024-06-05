Captain Smart [left] and Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart has admonished dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, urging him to take legal action against Chatter House, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

This is in reaction to DJ Black playing several of Shatta Wale’s hit songs during the jam session at the recent awards event.

The inclusion of tracks such as “Hosanna,” “Dancehall King,” “Shatta City,” and “Ayoo” sparked mixed reactions from Shatta Movement fans and the general public.

Many found it contradictory for Chatter House to feature Shatta Wale’s music, considering the artiste’s previous withdrawal from the awards scheme and the alleged history of conflicts between him and the organizers.

Captain Smart, in his commentary on the matter, criticized Chatter House for what he perceived as hypocrisy and inconsistency.

He argued that if Shatta Wale has been banned from participating in the awards, his music should not have been played at the event.

“Charterhouse claimed to have banned Shatta Wale, the god of Ghanaian music, yet his songs blared at the TGMAs. It’s evident they can’t do without him. While other tunes failed to move the crowd, Shatta’s tracks had everyone on their feet. Shatta, if you don’t sue Charterhouse, I will sue you,” he asserted.

Captain Smart further criticized the influence of foreign interests, particularly Nigerians, on Ghana’s entertainment industry.

He pointed out the frequent awarding of the Best African Artiste accolade to Nigerian artistes as an example.

“We have allowed people, especially foreigners, to be doing all sorts of things in this country. They award who they deem fit. Just imagine that they give the Best African Artiste award to Nigerians all the time,” he lamented.