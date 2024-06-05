Media personality Sally Mann has cautioned ‘Terminator’ hitmaker King Promise, advising him to distance himself from socialite Efia Odo to protect his brand and reputation.

Efia Odo, who has a history of associating with male celebrities only to later fall out with them, has recently been seen closely linked with King Promise.

The socialite previously had notable public relationships with Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur, which eventually turned sour.

In recent times, Efia Odo has been vocally supportive of King Promise, notably campaigning on Twitter for him to win Artiste of the Year at the TGMA and even mocking Stonebwoy, who was considered a contender for the same award.

Despite her efforts, Stonebwoy ultimately won his second Artiste of the Year award.

Reacting to Efia Odo's relationship with King Promise, Sally Mann cautioned that Efia Odo’s intentions are not genuine.

“King Promise has a clean image and brand in the showbiz industry that is really helping his career. If he keeps Efia Odo around him, that image is going to be ruined, tinted. Efia Odo has ulterior motives; she wants King Promise to sleep with her and date her,” Mann stated.