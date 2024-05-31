Ghana music vrs Nigeria: Ghana has the talent while Nigeria has numbers and funds — King Promise

Ghanaian artist King Promise believes while Ghana has a deep well of musical talent, the Nigerian music industry has significant advantages in scale and investment that have fueled its rise.

In a recent interview with Accra-based Starr FM, King Promise argued that if it's only talents, then Nigeria can never come close to Ghana.

“Ghana has talent. Ghana can stand Nigeria ten thousand per cent but at the end of the day, our Nigerian brothers have shown us that it goes beyond talent because Nigeria is the most successful country when it comes to African music and it's because there are so many other factors involved and it's not just talent,” he told Bola Ray.

The artist pointed to numbers as a key difference, noting that Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, alone has a larger population than all of Ghana.

“Numbers we can't close our eyes on because they play an important role," the 25th TGMAs Artist of the Year contender stated.

While praising Ghana's musical offerings, King Promise acknowledged non-artistic factors like funding and popular support are also crucial.

"A lot of people say talent beats hard work when hard work doesn't work...it doesn't take just talent. I have a resilient attitude, I'm very persistent and I put a lot in place to be where I am," he said.