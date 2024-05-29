I charge not less than GH¢10,000 to feature in music video — Ahoufe Patri

LISTEN

Ghanaian famous actress and brand influencer, Priscilla Opoku-Agyemang aka Ahoufe Patri has revealed in a new interview that she charges not less than Gh¢10,000 to work in a music video as a model or vixen.

The 'Amakye and Dede' actress made this statement when she sat for an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime TV this morning.

Ahoufe Patri said among other things that it will cost a musician in Ghana to pay a minimum of Gh¢10,000 to get her feature in a music video.

She added that aside the money, she has to also love the song before she agrees to work with the musician.

The fitness influencer also talked about her journey to fame and even said that her biggest achievement as an actress is having a big brand and being famously known all over Ghana and other parts of Africa.

She also disclosed that though she is a Christian, the last time she went to church was about 3 years ago and that some of the church members of her former church were too judgemental of her anytime she attended church service.

The 'Boys Kasa' skit actress also said she currently has 6 piercings and these piercings make her feel good and sexy.

Ahoufe Patri also spoke about politics in the country and explained that she doesn't see herself engaging in active politics in Ghana anytime soon.