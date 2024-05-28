King Promise released the biggest song in Africa in 2023 — Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has noted that King Promise had the biggest hit song in Africa in 2023 with "Terminator".

Her comment comes in the midst of controversy over who ought to take home the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artist of the Year title.

Discussions comparing King Promise to Stonebwoy for the most sought-after prize of the evening have taken over social media.

Many contend that because Stonebwoy recorded one of the hottest albums, "5th Dimension," which featured Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, the dancehall musician and award winner deserves it.

Others think that because of the song's global success and chart-topping status, "Terminator" hitmaker King Promise is deserving of it.

She wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, May 28, “If King Promise doesn’t win Artist of the Year then the award show is rigged. He’s put in too much work to go unnoticed.

“Nothing against Stonebwoy, I have no respect for him but he is not doing what Promise has done this year. He had the number 1 song in Africa with 'Terminator'!!!”