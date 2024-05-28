25th TGMAs: If King Promise doesn't win Artist of the Year, then it’s rigged — Efia Odo

Social media has been abuzz with conversations regarding who deserves the most coveted award of Artist of the Year at the upcoming 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Many argue that award-winning dancehall singer Stonebwoy deserves it for releasing one of the hottest albums of the year, '5th Dimension', which featured Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Others believe hitmaker King Promise deserves it due to the chart-topping success of his song 'Terminator' and its global reach.

Reacting to the debate, Efia Odo noted that King Promise deserves to win the award.

The renowned socialite said he released the biggest song in Africa this year with "Terminator."

“If King Promise doesn’t win Artist of the Year then the award show is fuxkn rigged. He’s put in too much work to go unnoticed

“Nothing against Stonebwoy, no respect for him but he not doing what Promise has done this year. He had the number 1 song in Africa with Terminator!!!” she wrote.

She argued Promise's impact and success this year merits the top accolade if the awards are to be truly merit-based.