ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

25th TGMAs: If King Promise doesn't win Artist of the Year, then it’s rigged — Efia Odo

Exclusive News 25th TGMAs: If King Promise doesn't win Artist of the Year, then its rigged — Efia Odo
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Social media has been abuzz with conversations regarding who deserves the most coveted award of Artist of the Year at the upcoming 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Many argue that award-winning dancehall singer Stonebwoy deserves it for releasing one of the hottest albums of the year, '5th Dimension', which featured Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Others believe hitmaker King Promise deserves it due to the chart-topping success of his song 'Terminator' and its global reach.

Reacting to the debate, Efia Odo noted that King Promise deserves to win the award.

The renowned socialite said he released the biggest song in Africa this year with "Terminator."

“If King Promise doesn’t win Artist of the Year then the award show is fuxkn rigged. He’s put in too much work to go unnoticed

“Nothing against Stonebwoy, no respect for him but he not doing what Promise has done this year. He had the number 1 song in Africa with Terminator!!!” she wrote.

She argued Promise's impact and success this year merits the top accolade if the awards are to be truly merit-based.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Dame persuaded Jakpa to procure and submit fake medical excuse —...

1 hour ago

I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Amidu's false claims, demands apology I've not met Akufo-Addo in Dubai or anywhere — Speaker Bagbin refutes Martin Ami...

1 hour ago

'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens grill Carlos Ahenkorah for exaggerating cedi-dollar rate 'You deserve to be in jail' — Netizens ‘grill’ Carlos Ahenkorah for ‘exaggeratin...

1 hour ago

Bawumia NPP is focusing on fourth industrial revolution — Bawumia

2 hours ago

3rd accuse in the case, Richard Jakpaleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: ‘I’ll be dishonest to help you implicate Ato Forson’ — Jakpa tel...

2 hours ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia Godfred Dame hell-bent on incarcerating Ato Forson unjustly; his conduct has bee...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Ambulance Case: Sack AG if he refuses to resign — Prof. Appiagyei urges Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Cheddar My 16 regional industrial revolution will create jobs, avenues to change Ghana's...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunting — Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: ‘Ato Forson's trial smells of political persecution, witch-hunti...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments — Court warns Ambulance case: ‘We won't tolerate any prejudicial comments’ — Court warns

Just in....
body-container-line