Ghana needs a president like me to help change things — Shatta Wale

Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he has dreams of entering politics to help bring change to Ghana.

In a recent video posted on social media by Shadrack Crabbe, the "Gringo" singer stated that his father wants him to take up a role in governance due to his confidence and understanding of how to "run a movement."

"Ghana needs a president like me...My Dad wants me to go into politics because he knows that I am so confident and know the guidelines of how to really run a Movement. That is why my Shatta Movement is the biggest fanbase in Africa," said Shatta Wale.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king went on to reveal that his ultimate dream is to help transform Ghana through public office.

“That is my dream that one day, I would have to help to change Ghana so if Ghanaians are listening to me and you won’t watch me as just Shatta Wale and start to encourage me and come together and support me, I will stand on my feet and leave the music and contest in the next four years election and see if we cannot win hands down," he stated.

While an unconventional career move, Shatta Wale's larger-than-life personality has gained him a significant following among Ghanaian youth over the past decade.