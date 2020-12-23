Joseph Matthew nominated at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2020

Listen to article

Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian Afro-Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew who is also known as JM has been nominated at this year's National Gospel Music Awards.

National Gospel Music Awards is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate gospel musicians who have released work(s) that have generated the most public excitement within the calendar year of the scheme. .

JM, who has been nominated in the ‘Artiste Of The Year Diaspora’ Category with his hit song ‘My Story' has been really active and vibrant in the year under review.

He was nominated in the ‘Artiste Of The Year Diaspora’ category alongside Mr Music Mensah, Martin Fei, Jane Rita, Maame Pinamang, Atta Patrick, Alex Acheampong, Millicent Yankey, Herty Corgie, and Jenn Arthur

The National Gospel Music Awards will take place in Accra on February 20, 2021.

Enjoy JM's 'My Story' Music video below

Source: hotfmghana.com