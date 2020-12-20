ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.12.2020 Music News

I don't have hope in creative arts agency, it will be used as a political tool - Rex Omar (Video)

By Mustapha Attractive
I don't have hope in creative arts agency, it will be used as a political tool - Rex Omar (Video)
LISTEN DEC 20, 2020

Chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) Rex Omar has revealed that he does not have hope in the yet to be established Creative Arts Agency which is aimed at dealing with problems facing the creative industry.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Ghanaian Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, the veteran musician said that majority of people in the entertainment industry were expecting a Creative Arts Council instead of the Creative Arts Agency.

According to him a council or Authority can stand unbiased on its own and have its own funding but the agency would have to depend on government.

He emphasized that if the council was maintained people in the creative Arts industry would have appointed leaders to manage it, but now that its an agency any government of the day will use the agency as a political mechanism that will not help the industry’s progress.

"If it were to be a council, the industry would have elected leaders, but now what's going to happen is any political party that will win power will just elect its people, Just like Akufo-Addo Addo elected his daughter''.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

Journalist

More Music News
Modern Ghana Links
Savana Paint "Di Asa": Dee Baby drives home Brand New Car as Winner of Season 4
30.12.2020 | Music News
Obiba Sly Collins celebrates married couples with “Real Love” – LISTEN
25.12.2020 | Music News
ARMA2020: Francis Addai-Nimoh woos investors into the music industry
22.12.2020 | Music News
Reggie & Bollie to release a 21 track Album titled ‘Clarity’
22.12.2020 | Music News
Ayesem set to end 2020 with Christmas banger 'Party Papa'
15.12.2020 | Music News
Keche, Fameye set December mood with new banger
05.12.2020 | Music News
Legendary Evi-Edna Ogholi predicts a global hit for Blakk Rasta's Cameroon
03.12.2020 | Music News
‘Cameroon Why?’ Blakk Rasta’s new hit?
03.12.2020 | Music News
America based Ghanaian artiste Oboy Murphy features Medikal on new single “Pressure Befawo”
03.12.2020 | Music News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line