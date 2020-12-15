Kelvyn Boy mourns late dad

Afrobeat star, Kelvyn Boy, is currently grieving following the unfortunate death of his father, Mr. Solomon Owusu Yeboah.

The musician confirmed his death on Sunday, indicating it was a “painful” loss.

“Woke up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh what a year…Rest Well Mr. Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best,” he announced on Instagram.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Mr. Solomon Owusu Yeboah, father of singer Kelvynboy. May his soul rest in perfect peace till we meet again,” his manager, Kwabena Derrick-Diddy also confirmed.

Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvin Brown, is one of Ghana's hard working music talents.

He recently released his 15-track album titled Blackstars which features astute music producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

He has since been promoting the album until the unfortunate demise of his dad.

By Francis Addo