Stonebwoy Buys Big Boss Energy Drink Franchise

Dancehall act Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy, has revealed that he has purchased the franchise and brand of the Big Boss energy drink.

Stonebwoy, the CEO of Burniton Music Group, was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of the energy drink took to Instagram Saturday, to announce that he bought the “franchise and owned it now”.

However, the beverage is still manufactured by Bel Beverages.

Fans on social media have reacted positively to the news and some have pledged to support their icon by purchasing the drinks henceforth.

Bel Beverages is a Ghanaian producer of a variety of non-alcoholic drinks with factories around the country.

—Myjoyonline