Bobby Wealth Inspires Through Afrobeats

Social Media Influencer, Bobby Craig has shown interest in expanding Afrobeats across the globe.

As an entrepreneur exposed to the rising market, he says it was inevitable to partake in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

Bobby Craig whose also known as Wealth has partnered with various African artistes and has transformed the platforms in which their music is shared.

As a branding expert, he has made artistes like Deon Boakye and Ahkan expand their amazing talents overseas.

Craig expressed his fondness of music through his own collaboration in which we hear the entrepreneur’s Caribbean background.

The mix between reggae and Afrobeats has created a new experience for listeners and the music industry.

These continental mixes have increased in demand and Mr. Craig knows how to deliver as an entrepreneur who doubles in producing, he travels internationally to meet with his Non-American prodigies and personally learns the dreams and aspirations as well as the struggles and impoverishment that have shaped their being and music.

This endeavor has reinforced Wealth’s vision of providing Africa with essential resources like paved roads, access to freshwater and other staple resources.

Bobby, within the next five years, will be launching programs that help young entrepreneurs as well as artistes understand the fundamentals of development, generational wealth and investing.

He continues his empowerment through music that has bloomed from the motherland.