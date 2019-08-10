Abeiku Santana Ventures Into Courier Services (Video)

Looking to make it even easier to enjoy the best door to door delivery service?

The multiple award winning and innovative travel and tour agency Kaya Tours Ghana Limited has announced "Kaya Courier Services" to the general public and their customers for a new addition to their services and business portfolio.

The Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited Dr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana made this announcement on Friday August 9, 2019.

According to him, Kaya Courier Services is ready to offer a fast and reliable service delivery with focus on results and customer satisfaction. Aimed to be one of the most efficient and reliable courier service provider in Ghana and beyond.

Kaya Courier Services is ready to serve you better.