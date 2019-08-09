Nominees For 2019 Ghana Actors, Entertainers Awards Unveiled
The 2019 Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is set to come off on September 28 at the Mensvic Grand Hotel.
The awards ceremony will witness movie and music personalities competing under 45 categories with five honourary awards.
This year’s version of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards features movies, radio and Tv, music and others and new entrant being Most Popular Pastor of the Year.
The scheme seeks to honour screen personalities and those who make it happen behind the screens.
View list of nominees below:
Entertainer Of The Year
Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto)
Afia Schwarzenegger
Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win
Akuapem Poloo
Kumchacha
Pamela Odame
GH Mouthpiece
Nayas
Reality Show Of The Year
Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Talented Kids (TV3)
Nsroma (Adom Tv)
Music Music (TV3)
Best Sports Programme of the Year
Fire For Fire (Adom Tv)
Touchline (Citi TV)
Angel Sports (Angel TV)
Dwidwamu Sports (Agoo TV)
Total Sports (Atinka TV)
Metro Sports (Metro TV)
Prime Sports (Kwese TV)
Most Popular TV Programme Of the Year
Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Nsroma (Adom TV)
Talented Kids (TV3)
Fire For Fire (Adom Tv)
Delay Show (GHone TV)
Ka Ma Me (RTV)
Restoration (Joy Prime)
Atesem (RTV)
Television Station of the Year
Adom TV
UTV Atinka TV
Angel TV
GHone TV
Joy Prime
Kwese TV
RTV
TV3
Entertainment Personality of the Year
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Afia Schwarzenegger
Nana Aba
Rev. Maame Yeboah Aseidu
Nana Ama McBrown
Afia Pokua
Best Blogger of the Year
Ameyaw Debrah ( ameyawdebrah.com )
Chris Vincent ( ghanacelebrities.com )
Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix.net)
Chris Handler ( ghbase.com )
Fiifi Adinkra ( ghanandwom.com )
Best Actor of the Year
John Dumelo
Bill Asamoah
KalyBos
Kwadwo Nkansah – Lil Win
Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto)
Adjetey Anang
Prince David Osei
Bernard Eduse Poku
Best Collaboration of the Year
DJ Vyrusky ft Shatta Wale & Kwame Eugene (Adwene Fi)
Efya ft Mr. Eazy (Maame)
Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale (Steve Wonder)
Qwamina MP ft Yung C & Kwesi Arthur (Wiase Ye De)
Medical ft King Promise (Ayekoo)
Stonbwoy ft Mdk, Darko V, Kelvynboy & K. Arthur (Kpo Keke)
Best Actress of the Year
Jackie Appiah
Nana Ama McBrown
Emelia Brobbey
Lydia Forson
Gloria Sarfo
Vivian Jill Lawrence
Salma Mumin
Matilda Asare
Ellen Kyei White
Roselyn Ngissah
Best Female Comedian of the Year
Afia Schwarzenegger
Nana Ama McBrown
Matilda Asare
Best Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
DSP Kofi Sarpong
Ohemaa Mercy
Obaapa Christy
Gifty Osei
Joyce Blessing
Brother Sammy
Evangelist K. Aning
Patience Nyarko
Ernest Opoku
Mary Agyemang
Ceccy Twum
Celebrity Fashion Icon of the Year
Salley Galley
Zynnel Zuh
Moesha Boduong
Gloria Sarfo
Nana Akua Adding
Salma Mumin
Benedicta Gafah
Nikki Samonas
Bibi Bright
Empress Gifty
Gospel Song of the Year
Evangelist K. Aning (Bobolebobo)
Diana Hamilton (Mo Ne Yo)
Obaapa Christy (Wa Sue Me)
Patience Nyarko (Obi Nnyane Me)
Joyce Blessing (I Swerve)
Best Music Video Director of the Year
Phamous Philms
Rex
Prince Dovlo
Sesan
Xbills Ebenezer
Yaw Skyface
Babs Direction
Best Male Comedian of the Year
KalyBos
DKB
Kwadwo Nkansah
Bismark
Funnyface
Kwaku Manu
Clemento Suarez
Lawyer Nti
Best Male Vocalist of the Year
Kuame Eugene
Akwaboah
Kidi
King Promise
Bless Best
Kumi Guitar
Female Vocalist of the Year
Efya
Becca
Adina
Eshun
Sister Afia
Wendy Shay
Entertainment Philantropist of the Year
Ohemaa Woyege
Gloria Sarfo
Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Afia Pokua
Edem
Okyeame Kwame
Benedicta Gafah
Emelia Brobbey
Cynthia Tima Yeboah
Adu Safoa
Most Popular Pastor of the Year
Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha)
Rev. Obofour
Prophet Kofi Oduro
Prophet Daniel Angel Obinim
Prophet Nigel
Prophet Ebenezer A. Yiadom (Opambour)
Best Movie Director of the Year
Jones Agyeman (The 2 Pilot)
Evg. Samuel Akwasi Nyamekye (Kobolor)
Kofi Asamoah (Away Bus)
Kobi Rana (3 Idiots and Wiseman)
Pascal Amanfo (40 Looks Good on You)
Entrepreneur of the Year
Fella Makafui Young
Adu Safowaa
Akua Amoakowa
Tracy Boakye
Asaa
Louisa Adinkra
Best Online Radio of the Year
Sankofa Radio
Ghana Live Radio
Hot Digital Radio
Lens Radio
Most Popular Song of the Year
Bless (Chocho Mu Cho)
Medikal (Omo Ada)
Kawoula (Daavi Ne Ba)
Stonebwoy (Kpoo keke)
Sista Afia (Slay Queen)
Wendy Shay (Stevie Wonder)
Quamina MP (Wiase Ye De)
Most Popular Movie of the Year
Away Bus
The 2 Pilot
Kobolor
Akwaaba
Idiots & Wiseman
40 Looks Good on You
Best Online TV of the Year
Kofi TV
SVTV
AMP TV
Ghpage TV
Zionfelix
Delay TV
RTV Ghana
Best Radio Show of the Year
Okukuseku (Nhyira Fm)
Efie Kwanso (Adom FM)
Ekwanso Dwodwo (Okay FM)
Ghana Be Ye Yie (Vision 1 FM)
Entertainment Review (Hello FM)
Daybreak Hitz (Hitz FM)
Nana Romeo (Accra FM)
Best New Act of the Year
Fameye
Yaa Jackson
Quamina MP
Kofi Mole
Frank Naro
Hiplife Artist of the Year
Kofi Kinata
Kwesi Arthur
Kuame Eugene
Kidi Best
Fameye Best
Best Highlife Artist of the Year
Akwaboah
Kumi Guitar
Kidi
King Promise
Kuame Eugene
Bless
Dada Hafco
Entertainment TV Host of the Year
KMJ (Showbiz Now – Joy Prime)
Sister Sandy (Ahosepe – Adom TV)
AJ Poundz (Pae Mu Ka – TV Africa)
DJ Xtra & Gilly (Juke Box – Atinka TV)
Riyah Abdul (Playlist – Metro TV)
Pretty Akuwaa (E-Update – Angel TV)
Best Male News Anchor of the Year
Kwabena Antwi Bosiako (UTV)
Obidumbie Kumi (Adom TV)
William Diego Parker Benin (Kwese TV)
Alex Nana Owusu Nkrumah (Atinka TV)
Nana Boadu Obuobi (Angel TV) Best
Kwaku Temeng (GHone TV)
