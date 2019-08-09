Nominees For 2019 Ghana Actors, Entertainers Awards Unveiled

The 2019 Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is set to come off on September 28 at the Mensvic Grand Hotel.

The awards ceremony will witness movie and music personalities competing under 45 categories with five honourary awards.

This year’s version of the Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards features movies, radio and Tv, music and others and new entrant being Most Popular Pastor of the Year.

The scheme seeks to honour screen personalities and those who make it happen behind the screens.

View list of nominees below:

Entertainer Of The Year

Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto)

Afia Schwarzenegger

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Akuapem Poloo

Kumchacha

Pamela Odame

GH Mouthpiece

Nayas

Reality Show Of The Year

Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Talented Kids (TV3)

Nsroma (Adom Tv)

Music Music (TV3)

Best Sports Programme of the Year

Fire For Fire (Adom Tv)

Touchline (Citi TV)

Angel Sports (Angel TV)

Dwidwamu Sports (Agoo TV)

Total Sports (Atinka TV)

Metro Sports (Metro TV)

Prime Sports (Kwese TV)

Most Popular TV Programme Of the Year

Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Nsroma (Adom TV)

Talented Kids (TV3)

Fire For Fire (Adom Tv)

Delay Show (GHone TV)

Ka Ma Me (RTV)

Restoration (Joy Prime)

Atesem (RTV)

Television Station of the Year

Adom TV

UTV Atinka TV

Angel TV

GHone TV

Joy Prime

Kwese TV

RTV

TV3

Entertainment Personality of the Year

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Afia Schwarzenegger

Nana Aba

Rev. Maame Yeboah Aseidu

Nana Ama McBrown

Afia Pokua

Best Blogger of the Year

Ameyaw Debrah ( ameyawdebrah.com )

Chris Vincent ( ghanacelebrities.com )

Felix Adomako Mensah (Zionfelix.net)

Chris Handler ( ghbase.com )

Fiifi Adinkra ( ghanandwom.com )

Best Actor of the Year

John Dumelo

Bill Asamoah

KalyBos

Kwadwo Nkansah – Lil Win

Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto)

Adjetey Anang

Prince David Osei

Bernard Eduse Poku

Best Collaboration of the Year

DJ Vyrusky ft Shatta Wale & Kwame Eugene (Adwene Fi)

Efya ft Mr. Eazy (Maame)

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale (Steve Wonder)

Qwamina MP ft Yung C & Kwesi Arthur (Wiase Ye De)

Medical ft King Promise (Ayekoo)

Stonbwoy ft Mdk, Darko V, Kelvynboy & K. Arthur (Kpo Keke)

Best Actress of the Year

Jackie Appiah

Nana Ama McBrown

Emelia Brobbey

Lydia Forson

Gloria Sarfo

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Salma Mumin

Matilda Asare

Ellen Kyei White

Roselyn Ngissah

Best Female Comedian of the Year

Afia Schwarzenegger

Nana Ama McBrown

Matilda Asare

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

DSP Kofi Sarpong

Ohemaa Mercy

Obaapa Christy

Gifty Osei

Joyce Blessing

Brother Sammy

Evangelist K. Aning

Patience Nyarko

Ernest Opoku

Mary Agyemang

Ceccy Twum

Celebrity Fashion Icon of the Year

Salley Galley

Zynnel Zuh

Moesha Boduong

Gloria Sarfo

Nana Akua Adding

Salma Mumin

Benedicta Gafah

Nikki Samonas

Bibi Bright

Empress Gifty

Gospel Song of the Year

Evangelist K. Aning (Bobolebobo)

Diana Hamilton (Mo Ne Yo)

Obaapa Christy (Wa Sue Me)

Patience Nyarko (Obi Nnyane Me)

Joyce Blessing (I Swerve)

Best Music Video Director of the Year

Phamous Philms

Rex

Prince Dovlo

Sesan

Xbills Ebenezer

Yaw Skyface

Babs Direction

Best Male Comedian of the Year

KalyBos

DKB

Kwadwo Nkansah

Bismark

Funnyface

Kwaku Manu

Clemento Suarez

Lawyer Nti

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Kuame Eugene

Akwaboah

Kidi

King Promise

Bless Best

Kumi Guitar

Female Vocalist of the Year

Efya

Becca

Adina

Eshun

Sister Afia

Wendy Shay

Entertainment Philantropist of the Year

Ohemaa Woyege

Gloria Sarfo

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Afia Pokua

Edem

Okyeame Kwame

Benedicta Gafah

Emelia Brobbey

Cynthia Tima Yeboah

Adu Safoa

Most Popular Pastor of the Year

Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha)

Rev. Obofour

Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Daniel Angel Obinim

Prophet Nigel

Prophet Ebenezer A. Yiadom (Opambour)

Best Movie Director of the Year

Jones Agyeman (The 2 Pilot)

Evg. Samuel Akwasi Nyamekye (Kobolor)

Kofi Asamoah (Away Bus)

Kobi Rana (3 Idiots and Wiseman)

Pascal Amanfo (40 Looks Good on You)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Fella Makafui Young

Adu Safowaa

Akua Amoakowa

Tracy Boakye

Asaa

Louisa Adinkra

Best Online Radio of the Year

Sankofa Radio

Ghana Live Radio

Hot Digital Radio

Lens Radio

Most Popular Song of the Year

Bless (Chocho Mu Cho)

Medikal (Omo Ada)

Kawoula (Daavi Ne Ba)

Stonebwoy (Kpoo keke)

Sista Afia (Slay Queen)

Wendy Shay (Stevie Wonder)

Quamina MP (Wiase Ye De)

Most Popular Movie of the Year

Away Bus

The 2 Pilot

Kobolor

Akwaaba

Idiots & Wiseman

40 Looks Good on You

Best Online TV of the Year

Kofi TV

SVTV

AMP TV

Ghpage TV

Zionfelix

Delay TV

RTV Ghana

Best Radio Show of the Year

Okukuseku (Nhyira Fm)

Efie Kwanso (Adom FM)

Ekwanso Dwodwo (Okay FM)

Ghana Be Ye Yie (Vision 1 FM)

Entertainment Review (Hello FM)

Daybreak Hitz (Hitz FM)

Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

Best New Act of the Year

Fameye

Yaa Jackson

Quamina MP

Kofi Mole

Frank Naro

Hiplife Artist of the Year

Kofi Kinata

Kwesi Arthur

Kuame Eugene

Kidi Best

Fameye Best

Best Highlife Artist of the Year

Akwaboah

Kumi Guitar

Kidi

King Promise

Kuame Eugene

Bless

Dada Hafco

Entertainment TV Host of the Year

KMJ (Showbiz Now – Joy Prime)

Sister Sandy (Ahosepe – Adom TV)

AJ Poundz (Pae Mu Ka – TV Africa)

DJ Xtra & Gilly (Juke Box – Atinka TV)

Riyah Abdul (Playlist – Metro TV)

Pretty Akuwaa (E-Update – Angel TV)

Best Male News Anchor of the Year

Kwabena Antwi Bosiako (UTV)

Obidumbie Kumi (Adom TV)

William Diego Parker Benin (Kwese TV)

Alex Nana Owusu Nkrumah (Atinka TV)

Nana Boadu Obuobi (Angel TV) Best

Kwaku Temeng (GHone TV)

