Ambassador to Spain commends Kyekyeku, FRA bands

Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain Elizabeth Adjei has commended the two Highlife bands, Kyekyeku & Ghanalogue and the FRA band for their exceptional performance at the Vis-à-vis festival in Spain.

The bands have been touring festivals across Spain after winning a competition organised in Accra. They came first out of 64 bands that took part in the competition.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM at the Embassy in Spain, Madam Elizabeth Adjei also praised the Creative Arts Council for supporting the initiative.

“I think they performed very well, they made Ghana proud, they have written to the mission, they are proud of the entire Vis-à-vis programme.

“It makes us also realise that cultural diplomacy works. It is an important tool and we Ghanaians should use it to our advantage,” she added.

She stated that the embassy has received good feedback from organisers and they are proud of the entire Vis-à-vis programme.

The Creative Arts delegation in a photograph with the Ambassador

Madam Adjei charged the youth to put their part to it because of these bands did it, they can equally do it too.

“These are random groups which were selected to perform and they perfected their art and now they are the stars of the game,” she said.

She indicated that the Vis-à-vis festival will not be the end because the Embassy plans to have organise an Afro Musical tour of Spain in Barcelona.

The Ambassador hopes the plan can be implemented by the summer of 2020.

She said the programme will provide an opportunity for talents in Ghana to be recognised on the international stage.

Madam Adjei also revealed Kyekyeku and Ghanalogue Highlife band and FRA band will be supported by Spanish producers to be able to produce music and also market them so the groups will be here for a while.