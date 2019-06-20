Sista Afia Hit Back At Critics For Being Accused Of Bad Influence On Girls

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia has debunked claims she is a bad influence on young girls with her vital parts exposed in her music videos.

According to the singer, her choices of clothes are her style to spice up her music videos and performances.

In an interview with a radio station, the well endowed Artiste said, “I put on what makes me relaxed. Don’t blame me; they know stuffs that I do. So I’m not the cause, they’re already spoiled.”

She said nobody can blame her for the choices young girls make in Ghana claiming they should know their right from left.

Born Francesca Duncan Williams, the Ghanaian-born British performs Alternative rock, Highlife and Afrobeat artist.

She gained fame following the release of her single "Jeje", which featured Dancehall Artist, Shattawale and Afezi Perry.

The niece of Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams returned to Ghana in 2015 to start her music career and was groomed by Ghanaian singer, Bisa Kdei.

She has performed at lots of shows which includes; Ghana Meets Naija 2017 Concert (Ghana Edition), Ghana Meets Naija 2017 Concert (UK Edition), Vodafone VIM launch, Ghana Meets Naija 2018 Concert (Ghana Edition), Bisa Kdei High Life Konnect Concert, Sista Afia performs at Despite and Special Health Fair 18, Ghana Music Awards (UK Edition), Sista Afia performs at BHIM Concert and Sista Afia shut down WatsUp TV Legon Hall Week Artiste Night concert.

Although young in the Ghanaian music industry, Sister Afia has won numerous awards which includes; 3 Music Awards 2019 (Female Woman Of The Year), Social Media Music Awards 2019 (Best Female Act), Social Media Music Awards 2019 (Album Of The Year), 3 Music Awards 2018 (Female Act Of The Year), 3rd Tv Music Video Awards 2018 (Best Hiplife Video), 3rd Tv Music Video Awards 2018 (Best Female Highlife Video), 3rd Tv Music Video Awards 2018 (Most Popular Video) and 3rd Tv Music Video Awards 2018 (Best Hiplife Video) winner.

Sista Afia has however released her new song which features AMG Medikal and Quamina MP titled, “Weather”.