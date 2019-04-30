Legendary Jazz Performance In Accra To Mark International Jazz Day

Accra, Ghana, 29 April 2019 –The international community will on tomorrow, April 30 observe International Jazz Day. The Day offers an opportunity to use the art of jazz to encourage dialogue, combating discrimination and promote human dignity. It is an opportunity for the global community to learn about jazz and its roots, future and impact.

Over 190 countries will observe the Day with performances, education programmes and community service initiatives featuring several renowned jazz masters and will culminate in an All-Star Global Concert in Melbourne, Australia. This event will be webcast for free on jazzday.com , unesco.org , at 15:00 UTC on Tuesday, April 30.

In her statement to mark International Jazz Day, the Director General of UNESCO, Ms. Audrey Azoulay notes that “Jazz is a flourishing of beauty of oppression – the music in improvisation and collective creation” adding that “[Jazz] gives voice to the struggles and aspirations of millions of people and stands as an incredible symbol of free expression and human dignity.”

To celebrate the day in Ghana, a legendary jazz performance will take place at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel on Tuesday April 30 at 18:30 hrs. This event is organised by UNESCO Ghana in partnership with the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel and it is open to the public. A token fee of GHC 50 will be charged to cover costs of organization and to support up and coming Ghanaian Jazz musicians.

UNESCO also encourages all to celebrate the Day by organizing a jazz listening party with friends or screening a jazz-themes documentary or film for an audience. Broadcasters and media houses are encouraged to dedicate the day to jazz programming.