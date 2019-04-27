There’s Been High Demand Of Shea Butter After Sarkodie’s Visit To My Shop - Hamamat Reveals

Ghanaian Model and Entrepreneur Hamamat Montia took to her Instagram page to announce that ever since Sarkodie visited her shop, there has been a tremendous increase in sales.

She revealed that this has also affected their online shop. The former beauty queen therefore apologized to her clients who have not received their products because they run out of stock.

Hamamat added that she’s grateful that her small company is growing at a fast pace whilst adding she and her team will maintain the highest quality in their line of duty.

She wrote;

Thanks to the king @sarkodie we sold out 3000 bottles since his visit .

This is a 1st time for us in Ghana even though it is our home country, our biggest market has always been the #diaspora