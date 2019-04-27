 Prayers Make Marriage Successful Not Pre-Wedding Photoshoot —Maame Yeboah Asiedu

TV and radio personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has advice young couples to desist from spending huge sums of money for a pre-wedding photoshoot and pre-wedding shower prior to their wedding and focus on praying for the marriage.

According to Maame Yeboah, it is totally needless to spend on a pre-wedding photoshoot when the money can be saved for more important things after the marriage.

She emphasized that the success of one’s marriage or its failure doesn't depend on such things but rather the couple should be obsessed with committing their marriage into the hands of God since marriage is full of surprises.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu during her radio show on AdomFM dubbed 'Yenbo Nkommo' stated that in her current economic state, she can afford any type of photoshoot for her son but she won’t do it because it doesn't make sense and it’s a waste of precious resources.

She ended by advising individuals who are about to get married to pray instead because it is only the maker who grants successful marriages and not needless pre-wedding shower and pre-wedding photoshoot.

---pulsegh.com