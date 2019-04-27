I Enjoy Oral Sex – Emelia Brobbey

Ghanaian actress cum movie producer, Emelia Brobbey, has shared her opinion on why women love their men to go down on them in the bedroom.

Emelia was speaking on “Duvet”, an adult show on the GHOne TV channel, where guests share their sexual experiences, ideas or preferences whilst they educate the viewers on some dos and don’ts in the bedroom.

The topic of women being licked down there, popped up as the panel discussed what smooth sex should be like. Emelia Brobbey mentioned that a tongue pleasuring gesture in and around the honey pot of women will make an important part of her smooth sex.

According to the actress, who also mentioned on the show that she loves to be licked, to 70% of women, the gesture means that your man loves you and sometimes it is more pleasurable than penetration.

Watch full video below;