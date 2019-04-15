Video: Joyce Blessing and Jayana Kill Performance at 2019 Foklex Media Awards

Joyce Blessing and Jayana Kill

The 8th edition of Foklex Media Awards was successfully held at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday 13th April, 2019.

The graceful ceremony saw in appearance media personalities from all the 16 regions in Ghana who came to be honored with awards.

Joyce Blessing who was present at the event thrilled patrons once again with an electrifying performance as she introduced her newly signed gospel artiste Jayana to the media.

The audience gave her a standing ovation while she let flow a miscellany of her some of her popular hit songs including; Heavy Price, I swerve You, Monko Moakyi and Repent.

Other artistes who also performed at the event were ; Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Obibini , the Legendary Rex Omar and others.

Source: Jullie Jay-Kanz