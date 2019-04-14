Strongman And SarkCess Music Part Ways

The contract between Sarkcess music and Strongman has finally ended!

Both parties parties have agreed to go their separate ways.However, SarkCess Music described Strongman as ‘a gem of his kind’ and wished him the best in future endeavours.

Strongman’s 2 year stay at SarkCess Music saw him release a number of projects notable among them is his recent EP, Still That N*gga *(STN).

During the signing in March 2017, Sarkodie described Strongman as his favourite MC of the moment;

“If you ask Sarkodie who my favourite MC is at the moment, undoubtedly it’s Strongee cos it’s really hard for a rapper to listen to a fellow rapper but this guy right here I can say on regular basis always finds a way to amaze me when he drops the bars. It’s an honour to have this talent right here”

In August 2018, reports were rife that Strongman had exited the record which simply because he missed out on Sarkodie’s wedding which he vehemently denied during an interview on BTM Afrika.

Read full details of Statement from below.

14th April 2019

END OF CONTRACT BETWEEN SARKCESS MUSIC AND STRONGMAN

SarkCess Music wishes to announce the end of its contract with Osei Kwaku Vincent well known in showbiz circles as Strongman.

Working with a gem of his kind for the past two (2) years has been priceless.

The journey with Strongman has altogether been an amazing and remarkable one. Strongman has proved beyond doubt to be a sensational talent, gracing the Ghana Music Industry and the world with his presence hit after hit and some incredible performances.

It is worth mentioning that Strongman during the past two (2) years has been a phenomenal artist growing his brand here in Ghana and beyond the shores of the country.

We are grateful to the fans, management, industry and all who made this SarkCess Music – Strongman journey worthwhile.

Strongman is such a phenomenal artiste we wish him the absolute best in all future endeavors. We wish to reiterate that, even though the legal relationship between both parties have officially come to end, we still remain a family. Our doors are forever open and we promise to extend a helping hand anyway possible should our services be needed.

Signed