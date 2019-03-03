32 minutes ago | Industry News Kuami Eugene Turns Primary School Teacher? By Bossu Kule || GH Joy A new video circulating around shows the Rockstar hitmaker Kuami Eugene confessing to being a primary school teacher. He said this during his tour to actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Wins “Great Minds” school According to Kuami Eugene, he is still in talks with Lil Win as to whether he will be permitted to be the music teacher in the school to help enable the kids to polish their music talent. From what our sources confirmed to us, the kids were happy to hear that idea from Kuami Eugene being their music teacher During his recent visit to Kumasi, Lil Win shot the video for their joint song titled “Anointing” and has promised to release it anytime soon Watch video of when Kuami Eugene toured “Great Minds” international school Well done Lil Win View this post on Instagram Rockstar @kuamieugene paid a visit to Great Minds International School, to have a talk with the students ... God bless you brother for your motivation and inspiration Video Credit @director_sadat A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin) on Feb 15, 2019 at 6:14am PST
