FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
32 minutes ago

Kuami Eugene Turns Primary School Teacher?

By Bossu Kule || GH Joy
Kuami Eugene Turns Primary School Teacher?


A new video circulating around shows the Rockstar hitmaker Kuami Eugene confessing to being a primary school teacher.

He said this during his tour to actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Wins “Great Minds” school

According to Kuami Eugene, he is still in talks with Lil Win as to whether he will be permitted to be the music teacher in the school to help enable the kids to polish their music talent.

From what our sources confirmed to us, the kids were happy to hear that idea from Kuami Eugene being their music teacher

During his recent visit to Kumasi, Lil Win shot the video for their joint song titled “Anointing” and has promised to release it anytime soon

Watch video of when Kuami Eugene toured “Great Minds” international school

Well done Lil Win

