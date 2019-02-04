Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
44 minutes ago | New Release

Ai Warren Employs Rapper Part 2 On 'Thoughts'

By Hassan Nankwe
Ai Warren Employs Rapper Part 2 On 'Thoughts'

Ai Warren of Plan Earth Gang and Moon Empire teams up with his mate Part 2 to bring us "Thoughts" or "I Wish" as first single for 2019.

Thoughts is a classic hip hop tune that talks about life.

Beat was produced by Rikeluxx Beats and mixed by Blakk808.

Check it out below;

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Amaru Wan Drops Official Music Video "Adoma"
Strongman - Obi Pe (Feat Bisa K'Dei) [Prod By Apya]
Evance rebrands to B Vanny, drops debut song 'Too Morch'
"Ebony Inspired Me To Do My New Song"—Rapper Serr Major
TOP STORIES

MenzGold Saga: Customers Want Commission Of Enquiry Or Face ...

5 hours ago

By-Election Violence: Police, Fire Service and Immigration W...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line