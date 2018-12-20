Meet Young Paddy, The Prison Officer Cum Hip-life Rapper

Simon Paddy, popularly known as Young Paddy, a Lance Corporal with the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, of the Eastern region has become one of the few prison officers with musical talents, who went viral recently with one of his freestyles, whiles in uniform.

Young Paddy is now the second popular man in uniform to do commercial music after sensational Police Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, of the ‘Nyame Ntonko’ fame. He is mostly seen performing at weddings, naming ceremonies and other outdoor activities with his lyrical vibes.

Tracks.

The correctional officer has proved to Ghanaians he is not only good in reforming and keeping prisoners’ safe but equally good with the microphone, when it comes to twisting the tongue and playing with words.

He has four lyrically solid tracks to his credit, which are; ‘Ene mo 3n3’, ‘Bibiara b3y3 fine’, ‘matters arising’ and the last one that took him breaking the Ghanaian internet is ‘am coming’.

Challenges.

Simon Paddy aspires to become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry and later to the globe but that dream would not be achieved with his challenges yet to get concrete solutions.

He is currently in need of a Producer and a Manager to help push his dream of coming out with an album.

The Nkawkaw Senior High School old boy says he takes inspiration from award winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo a.k.a Sarkodie.