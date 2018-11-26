Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Entertainment Exclusive News

Jeffrey Nortey wins back-to-back at the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018

OdarteyGH
Jeffrey Nortey wins back-to-back at the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018

Multi-talented act Jeffrey Nortey won two awards at the just ended UMB Ghana tertiary awards 2018.

The event came off at Knutsford University College in East Legon, Accra.

Jeffrey Nortey was awarded the best student spokenword artist and best tv presenter respectively.

Jeffrey won three awards last year (Most Influential Student of the Year, Most Influential Male TV Presenter and The Most Influential Male Actor)

However, Jeffrey defended the award of Male TV presenter of the year; setting the record straight 2 times in a row.

Within a span of two years Jeffrey has won 5 awards from the scheme making him the biggest winner of all time of the awards scheme.

Tv Presenter, Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD) and actress Victoria Lebene were hosts for the night.

Organised by YouthWeb, the Ghana Tertiary Awards celebrated its fifth year in style and since its inception has celebrated students from tertiary schools making positive strides with their talents.

Watch video below:

Entertainment Exclusive News
Fella Makafui Wins Best Actress At UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018
Okyeame Kwame signs partnership with Multimedia Group of Companies
Fella Makafui has undergone 3 abortions for her ‘Sugar Daddy’ – Whatsapp chat leaked
This is the man who damaged Benedicta Gafah’s face
It would be an honor to perform with Trevor Noah one day – Lekzy Decomic
Fella Makafui leaks “Smooching” video to tease Sister Derby
Karma hits Sister Derby
Yvonne Nelson Shares Adorable Photos On Birthday

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Mind your own 'business'

By: Kwaku Manu quot-img-1
body-container-line