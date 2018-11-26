Jeffrey Nortey wins back-to-back at the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2018

Multi-talented act Jeffrey Nortey won two awards at the just ended UMB Ghana tertiary awards 2018.

The event came off at Knutsford University College in East Legon, Accra.

Jeffrey Nortey was awarded the best student spokenword artist and best tv presenter respectively.

Jeffrey won three awards last year (Most Influential Student of the Year, Most Influential Male TV Presenter and The Most Influential Male Actor)

However, Jeffrey defended the award of Male TV presenter of the year; setting the record straight 2 times in a row.

Within a span of two years Jeffrey has won 5 awards from the scheme making him the biggest winner of all time of the awards scheme.

Tv Presenter, Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD) and actress Victoria Lebene were hosts for the night.

Organised by YouthWeb, the Ghana Tertiary Awards celebrated its fifth year in style and since its inception has celebrated students from tertiary schools making positive strides with their talents.

Watch video below: